MISSING: Angel Torres was last seen Friday in Walla Walla County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help finding Mr. Angel David Torres, who was last seen Friday.
Angel David Torres is a 41-year-old male and is believed to be driving a blue, 2005 Ford Excursion, Plate BFV0987. He was last known to have been in Walla Walla County, east of Burbank.
Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-545-3501 or our non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.