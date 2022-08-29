KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 25-year-old Monica Jackson, who was last seen in King County on August 26. She is in a mental health crisis and considered at-risk, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. No vehicle is associated with Jackson and she is reported to be on foot.
Jackson is described as weighing 135 pounds, standing at 5’7”. She has brown eyes and her black hair is currently extremely short, cut at about a half inch.
She has not been seen since around 5 p.m. on August 26 in the Skyway area. Anyone who sees her should call 9-1-1 immediately.
