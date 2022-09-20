MISSING: At-risk Indigenous person with health issues

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person report has been released by the Washington State Patrol using information from the Spokane Police Department about 41-year-old Eugene Klatush.
Klatush is reported as an at-risk person who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and mental health issues. Police say he walked away from the hospital after denying treatment for chest pain.
Klatush has trouble speaking, according to the release. He is about 190 pounds and 5'10". He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black baseball hat.
If you see Klatush, call 9-1-1 immediately.
