MISSING: At-risk Indigenous teenager

TULALIP, Wash. — A 17-year-old female from Tulalip has been reported as a missing at-risk Indigenous person in an alert from the Washington State Patrol with information from the Tulalip Police Department. Dorothy M. Guss was released from the Denny Youth Center on August 13, leaving with her mother, who police say is not her legal guardian. She reportedly stayed with her mom for a few days before heading to stay with some friends in Marysville, then friends in Seattle.
Guss has messaged some family members on Facebook, but will not say where she is or leave on her own, according to the alert.
Guss has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’6”. Anyone who sees Guss should call 9-1-1 immediately.
