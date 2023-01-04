MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County
Courtesy: WSP

FINLEY, Wash. - An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera. 

Waldrop was last seen wearing red plaid pants, a white and black sweater and a backpack, carrying a blanket. Angelic has three piercings in each ear and often wears dark rimmed glasses, according to BCSO.

Waldrop is reported to be 5'1" and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.  

Anyone with information regarding Angelic's case should contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 23-000032. 

