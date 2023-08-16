Jordan, Pendleton

 PENDLETON, Ore.-  UPDATE: According to Pendleton Police Department, Jordan has been located and returned home. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

Pendleton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing child. 

Jordan is 9 years old and autistic according to police. 

Jordan lives in the area of Pendleton Square Apartments and cannot be found.  

He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt. 

according to PPD, he may be scared is approached but needs help getting home. 

If seen call Pendleton Dispatch at (541) 966-3650.

