UPDATE (9/11/2020 3:05 PM): Taia Graves has been located and is safe and sound. Thank you for all the tips and information.
MISSING ENDANGERED 18 year old female, Taia Graves.
Taia is developmentally delayed and may be confused or disoriented.
She was last in the 11000 Blk of Rutherford Rd. in the early morning hours of 09-11-20. It is believed she left the area on foot and may be heading toward Yakima or the White Swan area.
If you see Taia or have any information about her where abouts please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 574-2500.