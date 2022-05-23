Missing fisherman off Walla Walla river

WALLA WALLA, WA - A fisherman has been reported missing on the Walla Walla river Sunday.
A call made into Walla Walla dispatch said a man had gone into the water from the bank and disappeared around 5:43 p.m.
Walla Walla Sheriff's Office deputies, Walla Walla county District 5 fire personnel, Pasco fire, and Columbia basin dive rescue responded to the search.
In their initial search, they were unable to locate the person reported as missing.
Columbia basin dive rescue has been out again all morning assisting WWSO with the search.
Walla Walla Sheriff's Office offers services to anyone dealing with a stressful or traumatic situation, all you need to do is call its office.
Currently, the Walla Walla, Snake, and Columbia rivers are in low 50-degree temperatures, so It is not recommended to swim in cold waters because of hypothermia and the chance that someone might be unable to self-rescue.
If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Walla Walla county sheriff's office dispatch at 509-527-3265 and reference case number 2022–3867.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information...
