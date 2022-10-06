Esmeralda kit Mora

OMAK, Wash.-

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Omak Police Department to help locate a missing teen from Omak.

According to the alert, Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, was reported as a runaway in late September. Her biological mother reported in April that her daughter had left Yakima to be with a friend.

Esmeralda Mora is 5'6" tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Esmeralda please call 911.