MISSING Kennewick woman, last seen August 2020

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case regarding 44-year-old Jessica Adams.
Jessica has reportedly not been seen since August 2020 and has been reported missing.
Kennewick Police Department investigators are following up on all leads but are asking for help from the public. Jessica’s last known address was in Kennewick.
If you know Jessica or where she might be, please contact Detective Hamel at 509-582-1352 or Detective Sgt Dan Todd at 582-1315.