Missing Kittitas hiker sound dead near Lake Lillian

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County.
He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for him.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office launched a search and rescue operation Monday into the night, The rescue continued into Tuesday when the Kittitas County Search and Rescue and surrounding SAR teams helped search the area.
The terrain is steep, rugged and mountainous for search teams.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, ‘SnoHawk,’ spotted the hiker apparently deceased from a fall, at the foot of some cliffs near Lake Lillian.
Due to the rugged terrain, the Snohomish County flight crew returned to their base and retrieved a larger craft, which they used to lower teams down to the body recover him by hoist. He was brought to Snoqualmie Pass and transferred to the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office, which will examine the cause of his death.
