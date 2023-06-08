EPHRATA, Wash.- An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a 40-year-old Ephrata man with a traumatic brain injury.
According to the Washington State Patrol Jaime Barajas-Angeles is unable to care for himself and was last seen after leaving home on June 7.
Barajas-Angeles is 5'8" tall and weighs about 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, shorts and dark shoes.
If anyone sees Barajas-Angeles they are asked to call 9-1-1.
