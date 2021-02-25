YAKIMA, WA - Cary Lane Martin, a 65 year old male, was reported missing on Fed. 15 after not returning home the previous night.
Martin is known to frequent the area around Mt. Clemens in Naches, and has ties to the greater Toppenish area.
Martin left the house in his red 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, WA license AYR8346. Martin is 5'9" tall and weighs 165. He has brown eyes and gray hair. It is believed he may be wearing a red lightweight jacket, black jeans and white shoes.
Please contact the Yakima Police Department at (509)575-6200 with any information regarding Martin or his vehicle's whereabouts.