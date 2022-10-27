MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
Courtesy: WWCSO

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. 

Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road in Walla Walla County. He says she does not have ties to the area and her whereabouts are unknown. 

Shelton was reportedly last seen on October 25 with a German Shepard. 

Anyone who sees or has information regarding Shelton should call 9-1-1.

