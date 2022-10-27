MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26.
Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road in Walla Walla County. He says she does not have ties to the area and her whereabouts are unknown.
Shelton was reportedly last seen on October 25 with a German Shepard.
Anyone who sees or has information regarding Shelton should call 9-1-1.
