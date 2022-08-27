Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum in Kittitas County Saturday morning

LAKE CLE ELUM, Wash.-
A person was found dead in Lake Cle Elum Saturday morning after being reported missing.
Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 says family members reported their loved one missing earlier in the day.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. KCSO found the person in the water and began performing CPR.
When they arrived on shore of Speelyi Beach, medics from district 6 took over, but unfortunately were unable to revive the victim.
The case has since been taken over by the Kittitas County Coroner's Office.
Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reminds people the current wind advisory and lake conditions make it unsafe for recreational activities on the lake.
