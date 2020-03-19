KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person report in the area of Payne Road on March 17th. Multiple search and rescue resources have been in the area since the initial report.
Unfortunately, 91-year-old Janeice Jump was located today deceased. There is nothing to suggest that her death is suspicious in any way.
KCSO would like to thank the following agencies that assisted with the search:
• Kittitas County Search and Rescue Communications, Ground, K-9, Drone, Horse, and 4x4 teams
• King County SAR Drone team and K-9’s
• Yakima County SAR Ground team
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Drone team