MISSING PERSON: Please help the Benton County Sheriff’s Office find Tammy

FINLEY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for their help to find a missing person, Tammy Lee Berg, 56 years of age, from Finley.
She is approximately 5’7”, 110 pounds, blonde hair, and green eyes. She has no vehicle that family is aware of.
Family last had contact with Tammy in May-June of 2020 and has not been heard from since. There have been unconfirmed sightings of Tammy in Kennewick and Walla Walla around the time she went missing. She has family in the Seattle area and might be living in a homeless community.
If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333 or Detective CJ Conner at 509-735-6555, extension 7201.