SPOKANE, Wash.- Authorities need your help locating a missing teen.

Angelina "Angie" Teshume is described as 5’06” to 5’08” and around 140 to 150 lbs.

Authorities say Angelina may be carrying a purple flower pattern backpack. She may be hanging out around the Northtown mall.

It's unknown at this time what Angelina is wearing.

According to the Spokane police, they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a reported missing juvenile in the 600 block of E Lacrosse.

Upon arrival officers contacted the child's mother and found out the girl had not been seen since she left home for school earlier that morning.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.