YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old runaway, Yakelin Chacon Martinez.
Martinez was last seen on March 16.
Anyone who has information on the 15-year-old should call 911 or YPD's front desk at 509-575-6200.
