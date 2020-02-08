UPDATE 2/9: UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON - Janet Tobkin Conley was tragically found dead today by searchers and neighbors on her property at the Bar M Ranch area on Bobsled Lane.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says the 62 year-old told neighbors she wished to stay in her home as flood waters were rising.

UCSO says she was most likely swept away by rushing water.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Department needs your help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Thursday Feb. 6 around 7 PM in the Bar M Ranch area.

Neighbors found she was gone Friday morning around 7, and she was reported missing to UCSO on this morning.

The 62 year-old has gray hair, blue eyes, and is 5'8''. She weighs 140 pounds and she may also be wearing glasses.

The sheriff's department says Conley is an experienced hiker and camper and is familiar with the area.

Anyone with information about Conley should contact Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 541-966-3651.