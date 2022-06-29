KENNEWICK, WA - UPDATE: She has been found and is now back home
PREVIOUSLY:
Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a vulnerable adult.
29-year-old Carely Verduzco has been missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, she is approximate 4’11” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and purple shoes.
Carely speaks some English, but she is fluent in Spanish and has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, according to KPD.
Carely’s family believes she may be in the Finley, WA area.
If she is seen, please contact dispatch immediately at 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
