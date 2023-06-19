YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is asking the public for any information regarding a teenager who has been missing for over a month.
15-year-old Isaiah Altamirano was last seen in Toppenish on May 14 and is considered an endangered runaway. It is believed that he may be in the Toppenish, White Swan or Union Gap area.
Altamirano is 5'5" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. According to information provided to the YCSO Altamirano usually wears a blue hoodie and black adidas shoes.
Anyone who sees Altamirano or who might have any information about his location is asked to call 911 or the YCSO at 509-574-2500 and reference case #23CO7323.
