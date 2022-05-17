YAKIMA, Wash. -
A man missing out of Yakima County since February 2018 was identified as the remains discovered near Highway 410 last year.
Michael David Thompson was identified through dental records and a forensic odonatologist, according to the Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
His cause of death is undetermined.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
