YAKIMA, Wash. - 

A man missing out of Yakima County since February 2018 was identified as the remains discovered near Highway 410 last year. 

Michael David Thompson was identified through dental records and a forensic odonatologist, according to the Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. 

His cause of death is undetermined. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.