UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Sydney Karn has now been found alive. She is suffering from hypothermia, and has been taken to the hospital for the medical care she needs.

PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, WA - 24 year old Sydney Karn of Yakima has been reported to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office as a missing, endangered person.

Sydney was last seen late in the afternoon of 10-12-2020 when she swam across the Naches River off of Hwy 410 at about mile post 113. Sydney’s wet clothing was found on the other side of the river but Sydney has not been located.

Sydney is believed to be suffering from mental illness that has significantly changed her behavior over the last few weeks and family is very concerned for her safety. Sydney is not prepared for the weather and has been out in the wilderness all night in the cold and rain without provisions to ensure her survival.

A photo of Sydney is attached. Sydney is 5 ft 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone develops information on Sydney’s location, please contact local law enforcement. There is no information to suggest that she is a danger to anyone else.