Missing Yakima woman found dead on Cowiche Mill Road

YAKIMA - Sixty-one-year-old Terrie Berglund-Dallman of Yakima went missing last Friday. Late Thursday evening, search and rescue crews from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office found Berglund-Dallman dead on Cowiche Mill Road.
Her cause of death is exposure to elements. Pieces of Berglund-Dallman's clothing like her socks and sweater were found earlier this week in the foothills past Tieton Drive. It is believed she passed away a day before she was found.
YCSO said she disappeared sometime on February 11. She was last seen near the foothills in an orchard by agricultural workers.
Search efforts started on Monday at her house. Search crews found footprints leading near the foothills, so they moved the search in that direction.
Over 100 volunteers helped in the search for Berglund-Dallaman. The Red Cross also showed up to help feed volunteers.
It was a search and rescue volunteer that found her on Cowiche Mill Road.
The Information Officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Casey Schilperoort said he's glad they were able to find her to give the family closure.
"It was unfortunate that we weren't able to find her alive, but at least we were able to find her body so her family can start mourning and have closure," Schilperoort said.
Berglund-Dallman had Parkison's Disease, Schilperoort said that could've been a factor in her getting lost.