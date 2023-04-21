BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A mistrial was declared on April 21 in the case of the suspect in a home invasion burglary that left one person dead in Kennewick in 2018.
Lawrence Isaiah Groce has been charged with first-degree murder in Benton County after being arrested in King County on an unrelated charge.
Groce was charged with first-degree murder in connection to an October 26, 2018 robbery that left an 18-year-old dead at a home on S. Yelm St. in Kennewick. According to Kennewick Police the home invasion robbery was a targeted attack that involved multiple suspects.
According to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office the mistrial restarts the 60-day speedy trial period. A new pre-trial hearing has now been set for May 24, with a jury trial scheduled to begin on June 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.