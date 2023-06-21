Advocates say schools across the U.S. are removing students with disabilities from the classroom, often in response to challenging behavior, by sending them home or cutting back on the days they’re allowed to attend. Schools say the move can be necessary to keep students and teachers safe. But parents and advocates argue the shortened days, often referred to as informal removals, amount to discrimination and violations of students’ civil rights. In Oregon, a bill to curb the use of shortened days, essentially giving parents veto power over such a decision, is pending in the House of Representatives after winning passage in the Senate.