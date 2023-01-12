YAKIMA, Wash.-
Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16 some Yakima roads will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration March.
Yakima street closures for MLK, Jr Celebration March:
Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd will be closed from North 5th Ave to North 8th St.
8th St will be closed from Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd to Yakima Avenue.
The closures will begin around 11 a.m. when organizers set-up the march. According to a Yakima press release the march to honor the late Civil Rights leader will begin at 12 p.m. and is open to the public.
Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration March route:
March starts on Monday, January 16 at 12 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd and N. 5th Ave.
The march will travel east on MLK Blvd to 8th St and then to S on 8th St and continue to the Yakima Convention Center at 10 N. 8th St.
