YAKIMA, Wash. - The Martin Luther King Jr. Park is creeping up on its goal of getting a new pool. The park has been without a community pool since the early 2000's but the Yakima County Commissioners have allotted $3 million towards the pool in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The commissioners spread out $18 million in total to support over 50 investments across the Yakima Valley.
The funding for the pool brings the total balance to roughly $7 million dollars.
"This is a start," said Eric Silvers, a community member who has seen generations of his family use the pool at the MLK Park. "This is a big start. This is further along than we've ever been on this."
Silvers has long lived in Yakima and knows that the youth around the park have to go to great lengths to swim ever since the pool was removed.
"A lot of the kids, what they'll do is they either had to take two bus rides to be able to get over to a swimming pool or they go down to the river," said Silvers.
The funding from the County Commissioners is part of their commitment to invest in the community, as Commissioner Kyle Curtis
"That was one of our priority projects, especially for me," said Curtis. "It's a project that's near and dear to this community, that has great community support, that was ranked number one application by the City of Yakima and is long overdue."
The County Commissioners had to pick through over 150 proposals before settling on their allotment of $18 million.
"It was important for me that the County deploy the funds as quickly as possible in order to get shovel ready projects into production," said Curtis. "The reality is that these ARPA funds are the final pieces to help fill the gap for large impactful projects in our communities.”
The projects aided by ARPA funds must be approved by the County Commissioners before the end of 2024 and must be spent by the end of 2026.
The pool at MLK Jr. Park will still need to fund around $3 million before construction can start, but that money will have to be raised through state, federal, or private funding.
