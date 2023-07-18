OLYMPIA, Wash.- Counties throughout the state have been awarded nearly $190 million in grants for outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation, including building a pool in Martin Luther King, Jr Park in Yakima and maintaining trails in Naches.

A complete list of grant recipients and projects is available through the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.

“These grants advance our priority to protect Washington’s world-class outdoor recreation offerings enjoyed by locals and travelers from across the globe,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “I’m proud of these investments. They will go a long way to ensuring Washington’s outdoor areas are healthy, open and usable by everyone.”

The grants will be used to renovate parks, build trails and create new outdoor recreation opportunities according to the Washington state Recreation and Conservation Office. Funding will also be used to conserve lands throughout the state.

Regional Counties receiving grants: