OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed a law establishing a cold case unit in the Washington state Attorney General's Office focusing on cases of missing and murdered indigenous women on April 20.
Representative Debra Lekanoff (D-Anacortes) proposed House Bill 1177 with support from the Attorney Genera's Office.
"My office will be the first Attorney General’s Office in the country with a cold case unit dedicated to seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people,” Attorney General Ferguson said.
The new cold case unit will assist local and tribal law enforcement agencies to solve cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office.
The MMIWP Cold Case Unite will be made up of investigators and a case navigator who will work with and stay in communication with the families of missing people according to today's press release.
