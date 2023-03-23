PASCO, Wash.-
Educational Service District (ESD)123, which serves school districts in the Tri-Cities and surrounding region, has announced a mobile children's audiology clinic for southeastern Washington.
According to ESD 123 the mobile clinic will be provided in partnership with the Washington Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth (CDHY) and will provide pediatric audiological services including comprehensive hearing evaluations and treatment to schools in 23 school districts across the region.
The ESD 123 mobile audiology clinic hopes to remove barriers to access and care for children and their families. According to ESD's press release a shortage of pediatric audiologists who accept public health insurance makes getting timely diagnosis and intervention for deaf and hard of hearing children difficult for families in eastern Washington.
Families interested in audiology services can submit an inquiry through the ESD’s Audiology web form or request a referral from their medical provider.
The mobile clinic will be available Monday through Wednesday to travel to schools and community sites as requested beginning in April. On Thursdays, the clinic will be stationed at the ESD 123 main campus at 3924 West Court Street in Pasco.
