TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities mobile food bank is now open and taking reservations to serve clients.

The mobile food bank will drive to various locations to provide food for families struggling with food insecurity. None of the food is pre-boxed and families will be able to choose what food they take according to an FRC press release.

Dry goods, fruits and vegetables, eggs, dairy and possibly meat will be available from the mobile food bank. According to the FRC, the mobile food bank is also a culturally based food bank so they are able to carry dry goods and other culturally appropriate foods to meet the needs of all clients.

The mobile food bank travels to different locations throughout the Tri-Cities area and is currently accepting reservations to schedule dates and times to serve clients (2 weeks notice is required from a location to schedule a mobile food bank visit and locations must provide power for the mobile pantry).

According to the FRC businesses or locations that schedule the mobile food bank pay for a set amount of food to be distributed at that location based on the number of clients expected and the amount of food given out.

Reservations and more information about the food bank can be found online or by emailing frctricities@gmail.com.

To receive food clients must provide proof of address, picture ID for anyone over 18 and medical ID cards for all minors. Those receiving food will also get a card that can be used at other mobile food banks provided by FRC.