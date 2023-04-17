KENNEWICK, Wash.- Multiple fire agencies from across the Tri-Cities responded to a mobile home fire around 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of April 17.
The Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments, as well as Benton County Fire District 1 all responded to the fire at 5605 W. Metaline Ave #9.
Due to the large amount of fire on scene, structural instability and propane tanks nearby fire crews did not enter the mobile home according to a KFD press release.
Firefighters fought the blaze from the outside instead and had the fire under control in about 22 minutes.
One person suffered smoke inhalation from the fire while trying to rescue pets from the home according to Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Crowley with Kennewick Fire Several pets, including two dogs and a ferret did not survive the fire.
The mobile home was completely destroyed in the fire according to Crowley, leaving eight people temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
