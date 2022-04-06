Mobile home fire in Finley started with burning trash

FINLEY, Wash. -
Multiple agencies responded to a fire on Schuster Road in Finley around 7:30 on April 6 after reports of a mobile home fire.
Fire Captain Ron Fryer said the fire started this afternoon, when the resident was burning trash next to the trailer and did not completely put out the fire before leaving it unattended.
According to the Washington state Department of Ecology, it is illegal to burn garbage or construction debris in Washington. Only natural products should be burned.
The fire crept underneath the mobile home, burning the frame and one bedroom, according to Captain Fryer. The single trailer was not lost in the fire and no injuries were reported. Part of the siding was removed due to the damage.
While the fire was cleared, Captain Fryer urges people to make sure fires are completely out before they leave. He also recommends bringing a water source and a shovel to any fire you start, just in case.
