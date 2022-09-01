KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Second Harvest Mobile Market is travelling around Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this week and will make stops in Kennewick and Pasco over the next two days.
On Thursday, September, 1st, the Mobile Market will be at Eastgate Elementary in kennewick from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Columbia Basin Veterans Center in Pasco will host the Mobile Market on Friday, September, 2nd, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Second Harvest operates the Mobile Market as a free service to help families. No appointment or documentation is needed to receive food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.