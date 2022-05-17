MOD pizza partners with Best Buddies to help people with disabilities

MOD pizza created a new Value(s) Menu that debuted on Tuesday meant to help people with disabilities. The company partnered with the nonprofit Best Buddies to in attempts to make a difference across the Yakima, Pasco, Richland and Kennewick communities.
Best Buddies International is the world's largest organization dedicated to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. MOD plans to donate $500,000 to the nonprofit.
The Value(s) menu will be a permeant addition to the company's menu and proceeds from each meal bought will go to Best Buddies. For every Value(s) meal - which includes any MOD-sized pizza or salad and a 24-ounce beverage - MOD will donate 50 cents to Best Buddies. Customers can also add a “Side of MODness” to any order and make a 50¢ donation to Best Buddies.
The Co-founder and Protector of the Purpose for MOD Pizza Ally Svenson said MOD exists to serve people.
"Our Value(s) Menu is one more way for us to deepen the impact we can make in our communities and help organizations that are doing such incredible and important work,” Svenson. “Over the years, we’ve seen the power of strategic partnership, especially when it’s built on shared values – which has certainly been the case with Best Buddies. A shared commitment to inclusion, belonging and opportunity has been our focus with Best Buddies for years. We’re thrilled that our customers can join in this work by simply enjoying a meal at MOD!”
Best Buddies partnered with MOD in 2019 to provide people with disabilities employment and the partnership has grown throughout the years.
"Best Buddies is incredibly grateful to partner with MOD Pizza in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Best Buddies International. "MOD's commitment to hiring people with IDD is truly exemplary, and our shared values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging allows people with IDD to thrive and live full, productive lives. This new fundraising campaign further solidifies MOD's commitment to our cause."
MOD hopes the donations will help Best Buddies continue their mission.
