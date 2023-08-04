ELLENSBURG, Wash.- As the Nuwave Gallery's newest installation opened on Friday, owner Erin Oostra found many artists added their own twist on the theme "Modern Americana."
With the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo set to come to town later this summer, Oostra wanted to honor the tradition through art.
"The general inspiration is rodeo, but if someone had a different interpretation of like what does Modern Americana means to them, that's kinda the synopsis of this show," said Oostra.
Many pieces in the gallery showcase livestock including cows and bulls as well as landscapes of the Central Washington area.
14 Washington-based artists are on display, many who know the importance and history of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Some, like Kyle Krauskopf, are new to the state but quickly learned the impact the rodeo has on the Ellensburg community.
"I think things like that, the institutions that last for 50, 100 years in small communities like this, they sorta are the stitching in the fabricwork of the whole community," said Krauskopf.
He's lived in the area for only 5 months now, he's used to big events in his small cities. In Peru, Indiana, where the population is roughly 8,000 people less than Ellensburg, Krauskopf grew up watching the amateur circus come to town every year.
"I felt kinda at home and really wanted to be a part of this show and that celebration with its centennial anniversary," said Krauskopf.
His woodworked bison is as he describes, a "faux-taxidermy" is a result of watching his father and uncle do similar projects growing up.
"I wanted to do something that was gonna be different for the art show," he says. "It was waiting in the back wings but took something like this to bring it out.
Some artists, like LeeAnn Sowers, went the route of graphite drawings to show their passion. For Sowers, her passion boils down to the art and horses.
"I'm definitely heavily influenced through the Western industry, and I love horses," said the Western Washington based Sowers. "I grew up around them, definitely a path I have always wanted. I've always loved artwork so they're just something that has always inspired me."
For her, the art show is the perfect opportunity to honor a community, while getting eyes on her work.
"To know how many people, the statistics of everyone coming in, and the amount of people that come in, from all over and are going through the streets for rodeo, that's a huge opportunity," said Sowers.
Nuwave Gallery plans to continue the Modern Americana exhibit for multiple years, in line with the annual rodeo.
This year, the exhibit is available until October 2 at 115 West 3rd Avenue in Ellensburg.
