BOTHELL, WA – Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”) has committed more than $16 million to support communities that have been affected by the pandemic with its COVID-19 Community Response Plan.
In the Greater Columbia region, Molina has supported 60 providers, Tribal Nations, food banks, and community-based organizations over the past six months alone to enhance access to health care services, and to help stabilize key community providers and services throughout the region.
“This pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the most basic human needs in every community, including access to food, housing, employment, health care, and so much more,” said Peter Adler, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “Molina is committed to enhancing our collaboration with providers and community partners to address these needs and ensure access to health care services before, during, and beyond this public health crisis.”
- Primary Care Provider Stabilization Support - Molina’s commitment of over $10 million in additional financial support to primary care providers focuses on pediatric and safety net (including Federally Qualified Health Centers and tribal clinics) providers across the state. In the Greater Columbia region, Molina has committed stabilization support to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital, Columbia Basin Pediatrics, Community Health of Central Washington, Coulee Family Medicine, Dayton General Hospital, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Mattawa Community Clinic, Memorial Physicians, Mid-Valley Community Clinic, Palouse Medical, Pediatrics For You, Pomeroy Medical Clinic, Prosser Memorial Hospital & Family Medicine, Providence Health, Pullman Regional Hospital Clinic Network, Quincey Valley Medical Center, Samaritan Hospital, Swofford & Halma Clinic, Tri-Cities Community Health, Tri-Cities Memorial Hospital, Trios Health, Walla Walla Clinic, Weaver Family Medicine, Whitman Hospital & Medical Center, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, and solo-practitioner primary care clinics.
- Personal Protective Equipment Donations - Molina is donating personal protective and other equipment to help protect front-line providers and community-based organizations as they provide care through the pandemic. Molina’s PPE donations includes thousands of N95 and 3-ply masks, COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits, face shields, gowns, digital forehead thermometers, nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. Molina has donated PPE to the following providers and groups in the Greater Columbia region: Benton/Franklin Health District, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, Columbia Basin Pediatrics, Columbia County Public Health, Community Health of Central Washington, Ellensburg Pediatrics, Henry Beauchamp Community Center, Opportunity Industrialization Center, Pediatrics For You, Prosser Memorial Hospital & Family Medicine, Tri-Cities Community Health, Vista Hermosa, Walla Walla Clinic, Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
- Food Insecurity Response - Molina’s ongoing response to food insecurity includes providing temporary emergency in-home meals for Molina Medicaid and Medicare members who have been diagnosed or live with someone who has tested COVID-19 positive. Molina has also committed over $100,000 to more than 100 food banks and organizations throughout the state. In the Greater Columbia region, Molina has contributed to Aging and Human Services Food Bank, Asotin County Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Dayton, Council on Aging and Human Services, FISH Food Bank, Henry Beauchamp Community Center Food Pantry, Noah’s Ark Food Bank, OIC of Washington Food Assistance, Toppenish Community Chest Food, Tri-Cities Food Bank, Tri-City/Yakima Union Gospel Food Bank, Vista Hermosa Food Bank (Mano a Mano), Yakama Indian Nation Commodity Food Program, and Yakima Rotary Food Bank.
- Behavioral Health Provider Support
- Substance Use Disorder Provider Support - Molina is making an ongoing investment to increase access to substance use disorder (SUD) services. In 2020, Molina committed nearly $5 million in increased payments to SUD providers with an emphasis on inpatient residential SUD services, and medication assisted opioid treatment programs. This ongoing investment will yield an increase of over $12 million annually thereafter. In the Greater Columbia region, Molina’s investment positively impacts: Comprehensive Healthcare, Sundown M Ranch, and Triumph Treatment.
- Supporting Access to Care through Telehealth Support - To increase access to telehealth services, Molina is providing behavioral health provider organizations, including Blue Mountain Counseling and Tri-Cities Lutheran Community Services, with technological support and financial and supply donations to facilitate access to resources, such as computers and cell phones. Molina is also offering cell phones and data plans to its Medicaid members who would not otherwise have the capabilities to contact their provider via virtual visits.
- Wraparound with Intensive Services Provider Donations – Molina is providing additional support to Wraparound with Intense Services (WISe) providers who take care of children with intensive behavioral health needs by offering both PPE and financial contributions. WISe providers are able to utilize Molina financial support payments to help families with food insecurity. Greater Columbia region WISe provider recipients include: Catholic Charities of Central Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare, Palouse River Counseling Center, Quality Behavioral Health, Tri-Cities Lutheran Community Services, and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.