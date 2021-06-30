YAKIMA, WA - A drive-by shooting took place around midnight near the Burger King on Nob Hill Boulevard. One mom and kids were shot at as they were leaving the drive-through. No injuries have been reported.
"We were in the wrong place at the wrong time," said mom, Rebecca Ramirez.
She was with her 3, 5, and 16 year old kids picking up a DoorDash order. Before even passing the across-the-street Red Robin, her back window completely shattered she said.
"I'm hugging my daughter, you know, a little bit tighter because what if that was the last time I got to hear my kid," said Ramirez.
Ramirez said she thinks the people in a dark SUV that sped the other direction shot at her.
"I just don't want to be out at night anymore especially when I have kids with me," said Ramirez, "I'm almost 40 years old, I've never had that fear ever."
She said Yakima police determined the shooter shot from far away because the bullet was found still in the glass. Ramirez said she's thankful it didn't go any further because her five-year-old son was sitting in the third row.
Despite everything that happened, Ramirez said she still delivered her DoorDash order in Selah.
This is a developing story, information may be updated.