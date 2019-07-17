TOPPENISH, WA- The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Astria Toppenish Hospital are coming together to host a community baby shower for mom's to be.

The baby shower is open to moms at least 28 weeks pregnant.

The event will have community education about health, nutrition and breastfeeding. The Program Coordinator for Parents as Teachers says this is just like a normal baby shower.

"The hospital does a great job of providing breakfast for the morning baby shower and a nice lunch for the afternoon. It's just like a real baby shower we decorate there's going to be games," said Erika Ochoa

Ochoa says moms who participate in the baby shower will also go home with gifts.

The baby shower is free and open to all moms to offer resources and community education.

"Healthy nutrition during your pregnancy and then after and then any kind of support we can give you because parenting is tough raising a baby can be difficult and so knowing that you have a lot of support from Farm Workers Clinic is what we want to let everyone know about," said Ochoa

For moms interested in participating in the baby shower they are asked to call 509-865-1506

The morning English baby shower is tomorrow 9 a.m. to 11:30 and the afternoon Spanish baby shower is from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.