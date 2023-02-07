Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. ---

One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another.

The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today.

I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working inside the store when he was shot and badly injured.

"I'm working part time again and my recovery has been going really well," says Hill. "I appreciate all the love and support I've received from my friends, family and the community, but I'm trying to get back to my normal life."

A large group of people attended the memorial with tears in their eyes, coupled with a few laughs and hugs.

Richland Fire and Police were mixed within the group and talking with the people there to mourn or give their condolences.

I spoke with one woman who use to be an Instacart shopper with Justin Krumbah, the man who died in the shooting.

She asked to remain anonymous, but shared her thoughts and feelings with me about the memorial.

"It's all still very raw for me," says the anonymous attendee. "I was close with Justin, and while today was nice, I won't have closure until the person responsible is punished, whatever that punishment might be."

Fred Meyer has a small plaque in honor of Krumbah sits a few feet from where the moment of silence was held.

The store also tells me they did not want to comment on the event and let the families have time today to be with one another.