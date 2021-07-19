WASHINGTO STATE- There are fires burning in almost all directions, and the smoke from those especially the bootleg fire in Oregon, is floating to us causing wide spread haze.
As of now the air quality is not at a concerning level, but its getting to the point where if you have any health issues, you will want to start monitoring it.
To do that go to the Washington State Department of Ecology, there you will find maps that show levels of air quality around the region.
Green is good air, yellow is moderate, and the level to start being concerned at is orange, but there are levels even worse than that.
"If you look at our monitors what you'll see is the smoke in the air is a little bit elevated were in the yellow zone which is moderate its not quite to the level of being unhealthy for sensitive people," said Robin Priddy who is a clean air engineer.
Last year our air quality got up past the red level which Robin told me is the very unusual and also the worst she's ever seen it for this region.
Weather patterns are always changing and with a bad fire season predicted. She wont completely rule out that level of air quality happening again.
If you want to monitor the air quality on the maps, the biggest thing to keep in mind is what each dot means.
There are three that you'll see in our area of the map.
To check for the air quality because of smoke you can change the map results by clicking the button that says pm2.5 Which stands for very fine particulate matter and that will give you a better idea of the air quality.
Also remember to change your filters and if air quality does get bad, limit physical activity outside.