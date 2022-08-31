What do we still not know?

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-

The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has verified the first confirmed case of monkeypox (MPV) in Kittitas County.

The male patient is reportedly in good health overall and is  currently quarantining.

The KCPHD is working closely with the patient to identify anyone who may have been exposed through close contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), monkeypox is rarely fatal. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle ache, respiratory symptoms, chills, exhaustion, and rash.

The Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH) says that as of Wednesday, August, 31st, 450 people have tested positive for the orthopox virus, which is in the family that includes MPV.

A county by county breakdown of cases in Washington state can be found here.