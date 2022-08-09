KING COUNTY, Wash-
As of Aug. 8, 155 local cases of monkeypox reported by Public Health in Seattle and King County, with the number of cases doubling approximately every week.
University of Washington infectious disease physician, Dr. Shireesha Dhamireddy, says that if you have been exposed or are showing symptoms you should see your healthcare provider immediately.
Results for monkeypox performed at UW medicine are typically available within 24 hours.
While vaccine supply is limited, UW Medicine are ready to schedule vaccine appointments as soon as supply increases.
If you could, would you get the monkeypox vaccine?
Those who meet one of the public health eligibility criteria are encouraged to join the UW Medicine monkeypox vaccine waitlist.
UW Medicine's monkeypox resource page has more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.