Monkeypox in Washington is spreading quickly but it is still very rare

YAKIMA, WA - Monkeypox has been spreading across Washington this summer but this disease is still very rare and does not occur naturally in the U.S.
"Monkey Pox is spread from direct skin to skin contact, so it is not air born, not something that being in the same room with somebody, that you're going to get monkeypox from them," said Dr. Tanny Davenport, a Family Physician at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. "It's really typically skin-to-skin contact."
Since it has been spreading, health officials say their top priority is protecting people from it.
"We're really trying to protect the most vulnerable in our community and also be responsible so we're not spreading it around," said Dr. Davenport.
According to the CDC, people with Monkeypox typically get a rash that can be located on or near the genital area, or the part of the body that was infected.
Some of the symptoms can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, and respiratory symptoms. But, sometimes people don't show many symptoms at all.
"Some people who have Monkeypox may not know that these small bumps that they have on their skin are Monkeypox and that it's contagious," said Dr. Davenport.
Some people like those that are amino compromised, older or younger, and certain skin types can be more susceptible to it.
"People who have eczema typically skin lesions that are open and cracked and so that allows a portal of entry," said Dr. Davenport. "So if they come in contact with Monkeypox it would be more easily infected."
Dr. Davenport told me right now the cases in our county have been spread sexually, so he is highly encouraging people to wear protection when they are having sex.
"Really at this point, it seems to be spread predominately through sexual contact so again making sure that when you're making your choices that you're using protection or abstaining from sexual contact you're not sure may or may not be at risk for monkeypox," he said.
The CDC's website said Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.
If you know you have had exposure or think you may have had exposure contact your primary care doctor right away.
As of 8/16/2022, Washington has 309 cases of Monkeypox in the state, 255 of those are in King County.
Locally Yakima county has 4 cases and Benton county has one, according to the Yakima Health District.
