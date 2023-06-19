Plaintiffs listen to testimony during a hearing in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. The 16 young plaintiffs and their attorneys are trying to persuade a judge that the state’s allegiance to fossil fuel development endangers the young people’s health and livelihoods and those of future generations. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)