WASHINGTON - Across Washington, there has been a rise in people refusing to stop for Washington State Patrol Troopers and other law enforcement.
Between January 1 to May 17, 2022, WSP told me 934 people refused to stop for traffic stops across the state.
So, why is this happening?
A new law in Washington doesn't allow law enforcement to continue with a chase unless they have reasonable suspicion the driver is impaired or it is a class A violent crime or a sex crime has taken place in the car.
"We aren't able to pursue people and get them into jail for the crimes that they have committed or crimes that we don't know that are being committed inside that vehicle," said Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
The new police tactics law covers several police tactics previously used, including high-speed chases.
This law was part of police reform following the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and locally Manuel Ellis protests, addressing racial profiling and violent actions with police.
Now, police need probable cause and a "go-ahead" from their supervisor to continue a chase, but just because they can't continue following a vehicle doesn't mean troopers won't catch the criminal.
"Just because we can't chase in many circumstances, it is still a felony to run from the police," said Sgt. Darren Wright, Washington State Patrol Headquarters Public Information Officer.
State Representative Jesse Johnson, from Washington's District 30 said part of the reason he sponsored the bill initially was for law enforcement to have reasonable use of force if they felt it was necessary.
"High-speed chase being the second leading cause of death of innocent bystanders in the community by police, only behind guns," said State Representative Jesse Johnson, (D) District 30. "Actually, our group did a study with the University of Washington that showed over 60% of pursuits ended in a car crash where either the suspect themselves or the officer or an innocent bystander was killed or hurt."
The law now establishes requirements for tactics and military equipment used by police officers. In Section 7 the law states, "A peace officer may not engage in a 36 vehicular pursuit, unless: There is probable cause to believe that a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a violent offense or sex offense. There is reasonable suspicion a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a driving under the influence."
One thing Johnson said he would like the legislature to look at again, is the pursuit of theft of a stolen car.
"I think that can be something that can be further looked at by the legislature," said Representative Johnson. "Unfortunately when we were looking at it this year the components that wanted to have pursuits wanted it for all crimes, so you're talking about expired tabs, you're talking about wrong left turn signals and the person decides to keep going. I just don't think that's worth it but, I do think thefts should be looked at further."
Crimes like warrants out for someone's arrest and crimes that aren't violent can't be pursued, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
If law enforcement officers are not able to identify the person in the car and they stop the pursuit, people can get away with the crime.
"If we can't identify who's stolen the vehicle and they don't stop and they continue to get away from us, then there isn't anything we can do," said Schilperoort.
That's why troopers and law enforcement officers have come up with a different solution to catch criminals in the act, using planes.
"We use our aircraft and what will happen is when the aircraft is up when a vehicle runs from us, the aircraft will follow that vehicle," said Sgt. Wright. "When it comes to a stop and then we will move in and make the arrest."
Sgt. Wright said most of the time people don't notice the plane following them in the chase, that's why they use it.
"That's one of the reasons it's been successful because they just don't have any idea that they're being followed so that's one of the things we want people to be thinking about it," said Sgt. Wright. "If you're going to try to run from us, you may be getting followed by the plane."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.