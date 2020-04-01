WASHINGTON STATE - The COVID 19 virus has affected each and every one of us across the state. One of the more evident impacts is the lack of food availability for the more than one million residents of our state who struggle daily with food security. Family illnesses combined with loss of income have exacerbated this problem.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture consulted with food network providers and determined that demand at food banks is increasing at a time when staffing and food stocks are diminishing. Considerations of mutual aid requests, county support, and other resourcing options was explored and found to not be feasible.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture, in coordination with county food banks, is changing the food delivery model across Washington to comply with required social distancing while ensuring food distribution continues through county food banks and local food pantries. To accomplish this, initial bulk food distribution will occur at select locations in Pierce, Chelan, King, Walla Walla, Franklin, and Okanogan counties. The food will be packaged in individual/family sized boxes for transport to food pantries where it will distributed directly to patrons IAW current social distancing rules. This work will be accomplished with support from the American Red Cross and members of the Washington National Guard.