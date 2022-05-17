YAKIMA, Wash. -
UPDATE May 18, 2022 -
Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Michael David Thompson's mother reported him missing in April of 2018.
Thompson's mother told YCSO he has been missing since February of 2018 after a vehicle he was associated with was involved in a collision that Washington State Patrol handled. YCSO learned that Thompson had a felony warrant out of Idaho for robbery.
WSP says the crash happened on a closed part of Chinook Pass. The car was stuck in a ditch with snow embankment over six feet high. WSP says there were no signs of a person walking over the embankment and Search and Rescue did not find anything or anyone in the area.
In 2020, a hunter recovered a backpack belonging to Thompson in the area his car was found on Chinook Pass.
In 2021, YCSO says Search and Rescue searched the area where the backpack was found and collected some bones and clothing for the coroner to identify.
A man missing out of Yakima County since February 2018 was identified as the remains discovered near Highway 410 last year.
Michael David Thompson was identified through dental records and a forensic odonatologist, according to the Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
His cause of death is undetermined.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
